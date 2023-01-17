Dr. Brandon Beal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Beal, MD
Overview
Dr. Brandon Beal, MD is a Dermatologist in Troy, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine.
Dr. Beal works at
Locations
-
1
St. Louis Skin Cancer Specialists540 E Cherry St, Troy, MO 63379 Directions (314) 843-1400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beal?
I am a new patient and I couldn’t be happier with my choice. Dr. Beal and his staff were fantastic!! Appointment on time, efficient, and very compassionate about his job!! I highly recommend Dr. Beal!!
About Dr. Brandon Beal, MD
- Dermatology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1902291784
Education & Certifications
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Dermatologic Oncology - Zitelli & Brodland, PC
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beal works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Beal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.