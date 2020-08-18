Dr. Brandon Bean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Bean, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brandon Bean, MD
Dr. Brandon Bean, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Bean works at
Dr. Bean's Office Locations
Kidney & Hypertension Associates217 Cherokee Rose Lane, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Definitely would refer f/f to Dr Bean, The Nurse there Tiffany is such a ray of Sunshine . I remember going to the office for an appointment and she was dressed up for Halloween . I’ve been coming there for years and never had anyone there be as kind and helpful as she has been . She definitely goes above and beyond for patients . She is definitely an asset to your office . Besides having to wait so long during my appointment this place is great . I really like the virtual appointments because for less wait times .
About Dr. Brandon Bean, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1356427199
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University of Mississippi Medical School
- University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bean has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bean using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bean works at
Dr. Bean has seen patients for Proteinuria, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Dehydration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bean.
