Dr. Brandon Bishop, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.1 (26)
Map Pin Small Roseburg, OR
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brandon Bishop, DPM

Dr. Brandon Bishop, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Bishop works at Centennial Orthopedics & Podiatry in Roseburg, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Foot Fracture and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bishop's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists of Roseburg
    2460 NW Stewart Pkwy Ste 100, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe Repair
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 27, 2023
    Dr. Bishop saved my husbands foot. He had a very bad chain saw accident, they didn't expect him to be able to have movement in his ankle, but he does, he doesn't even wear a brace. He has done a couple of my foot surgeries. We wouldn't want anyone else. He is very concern about the comfort of his patients
    About Dr. Brandon Bishop, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1427283464
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy Medical Center

