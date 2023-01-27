Dr. Bishop has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandon Bishop, DPM
Overview of Dr. Brandon Bishop, DPM
Dr. Brandon Bishop, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists of Roseburg2460 NW Stewart Pkwy Ste 100, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Bishop saved my husbands foot. He had a very bad chain saw accident, they didn't expect him to be able to have movement in his ankle, but he does, he doesn't even wear a brace. He has done a couple of my foot surgeries. We wouldn't want anyone else. He is very concern about the comfort of his patients
About Dr. Brandon Bishop, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1427283464
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
