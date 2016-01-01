Dr. Brandon Bryant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Bryant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brandon Bryant, MD
Dr. Brandon Bryant, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Bryant works at
Dr. Bryant's Office Locations
Inova Sports Medicine - Fairfax8100 Innovation Park Dr Ste 110, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 970-6464
Inova Medical Group - Cardiology13575 Heathcote Blvd Ste 210, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (703) 970-6464Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Inova Sports Medicine - Ashburn22505 Landmark Ct Ste 235, Ashburn, VA 20148 Directions (703) 970-6464
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brandon Bryant, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1174554398
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
