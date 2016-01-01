Overview of Dr. Brandon Bryant, MD

Dr. Brandon Bryant, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Bryant works at Inova Medical Group - Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Gainesville, VA and Ashburn, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.