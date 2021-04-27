Dr. Danford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandon Danford, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brandon Danford, MD is a Dermatologist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / NORMAN CAMPUS.
Dallas Associated Dermatologists6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 260, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (214) 987-3376
Dallas Associated Dermatologists - Preston/Royal10703 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (214) 987-3376
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Danford is wonderful. Relaxed and knowledgeable, he makes you feel comfortable and listens to you.
About Dr. Brandon Danford, MD
- Dermatology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / NORMAN CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Dr. Danford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Danford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danford.
