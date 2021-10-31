Dr. Brandon Doerr, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doerr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Doerr, DDS
Dr. Brandon Doerr, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Wentzville, MO.
Premier Dental Partners Wentzville11 Wentzville Bluffs Dr Ste 101, Wentzville, MO 63385 Directions (636) 245-1580Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 2:00pm
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lincoln Financial Group
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Routine follow up care for a cleaning. I have found this office to be professional, friendly, and caring about my dental needs. We have been coming to Premier Dental Partners in Wentzville, MO. for several years because we trust the care we receive.
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Doerr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doerr accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Doerr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Doerr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
468 patients have reviewed Dr. Doerr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doerr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doerr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doerr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.