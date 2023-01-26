Overview of Dr. Brandon Downs, MD

Dr. Brandon Downs, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dickson, TN. They completed their fellowship with CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION



Dr. Downs works at Orthopaedic Specialists of Dickson in Dickson, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN and Ashland City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.