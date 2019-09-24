See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Brandon Fadner, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Brandon Fadner, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.

Dr. Fadner works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group
    1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 430, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00pm - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brandon Fadner, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1962792762
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    • General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
    • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
    • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
    • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandon Fadner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fadner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fadner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fadner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fadner works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Fadner’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fadner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fadner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fadner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fadner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

