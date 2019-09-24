Dr. Brandon Fadner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fadner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Fadner, MD
Overview
Dr. Brandon Fadner, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Dr. Fadner works at
Locations
-
1
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 430, Sugar Land, TX 77478 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00pm - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fadner?
He is an AMAZING doctor!! He goes the extra mile for the safety of his patients, he's very meticulous, very caring and explains everything so the patient and the family know what's going on. 1 year after my revision surgery, that was performed by Dr. Fadner's partner Dr. Turnquest (Dr. T), I had a small bowel obstruction (SBO), which had nothing to do with the revision surgery. I didn't want a general surgeon performing the surgery for the SBO so Dr. T was contacted. Unfortunately Dr. T was on vacation however Dr. Fadner accepted me, since I needed to be life flighted due to the seriousness of the situation, and Dr. Fadner was amazing, HE SAVED MY LIFE!! Even though Dr. T was on vacation, he was constantly consulting with Dr. Fadner throughout the ordeal via phone. AMAZING team work, I couldn't have asked for better. With me being an ICU nurse and going through this with Dr. Fadner and his team, I personally will continue to see them and I HIGHLY RECOMMEND Dr. Fadner!!
About Dr. Brandon Fadner, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1962792762
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fadner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fadner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fadner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fadner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fadner works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fadner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fadner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fadner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fadner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.