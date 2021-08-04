Dr. Brandon Gabel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Gabel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brandon Gabel, MD
Dr. Brandon Gabel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Gabel's Office Locations
Promedica Spine Care - Toledo2130 W Central Ave Ste 105, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-4590
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gabel removed a cyst on my spinal chord 3 days after my initial consultation with him. I believe the surgery was a success and he visited me in the hospital every day to check on me after the surgery. Not many surgeons do that anymore. I would highly recommend him and all his associates.
About Dr. Brandon Gabel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
