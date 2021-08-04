Overview of Dr. Brandon Gabel, MD

Dr. Brandon Gabel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Gabel works at ProMedica Physicians Neurosurgery in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.