Dr. Brandon Garriga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garriga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Garriga, MD
Overview of Dr. Brandon Garriga, MD
Dr. Brandon Garriga, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Garriga works at
Dr. Garriga's Office Locations
-
1
Jackson Pulmonary Associates PA971 Lakeland Dr Ste 1052, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 981-9503
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garriga?
Dr. Garriga is a wonderful, caring, compassionate, concerned doctor. My daughter in law just spent 19 days in Critical Care ICU at St. Dominic Hospital. Dr. Garriga was with her the entire time. He would talk to us when no one else would to explain what was going on. She would go home at night and weekends and still be thinking about her case trying to figure it out. Even the day we left ICU he was still just as caring. He has even come to her room to check on her. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Brandon Garriga, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1275820847
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garriga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garriga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garriga works at
Dr. Garriga has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garriga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garriga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garriga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.