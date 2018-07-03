See All Psychiatrists in Northbrook, IL
Dr. Brandon Gimbel, MD

Psychiatry
4.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Northbrook, IL
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brandon Gimbel, MD

Dr. Brandon Gimbel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

Dr. Gimbel works at Brandon C Gimbel MD in Northbrook, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gimbel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Star Behavioral Health Ltd.
    333 Skokie Blvd Ste 114, Northbrook, IL 60062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 721-9665

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 03, 2018
    Dr. Gimbel mainly monitors my medication though we converse enough that I would regard our interaction at therapeutic. He is an affable physician, young but earnest about problem solving and caring about his patients. He doesn't exhibit pretense and attempts to research things he is not certain about. Most importantly he involves his patients in all decision making and is willing to consider trials of safe alternative pharmaceuticals and doses.
    C Hall in IL — Jul 03, 2018
    About Dr. Brandon Gimbel, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992976591
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School Psychotherapy Fellowship
    Residency
    • Harvard Longwood Psychiatry Residency Training Program
    Internship
    • Caritas Carney Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandon Gimbel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gimbel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gimbel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gimbel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gimbel works at Brandon C Gimbel MD in Northbrook, IL. View the full address on Dr. Gimbel’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gimbel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gimbel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gimbel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gimbel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

