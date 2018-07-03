Dr. Brandon Gimbel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gimbel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Gimbel, MD
Dr. Brandon Gimbel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.
North Star Behavioral Health Ltd.333 Skokie Blvd Ste 114, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 721-9665
Dr. Gimbel mainly monitors my medication though we converse enough that I would regard our interaction at therapeutic. He is an affable physician, young but earnest about problem solving and caring about his patients. He doesn't exhibit pretense and attempts to research things he is not certain about. Most importantly he involves his patients in all decision making and is willing to consider trials of safe alternative pharmaceuticals and doses.
- 15 years of experience
- Harvard Medical School Psychotherapy Fellowship
- Harvard Longwood Psychiatry Residency Training Program
- Caritas Carney Hospital
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Dr. Gimbel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gimbel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gimbel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gimbel.
