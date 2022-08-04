See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Crestview Hills, KY
Dr. Brandon Gish, MD

Pain Medicine
2.9 (8)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brandon Gish, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph East.

Dr. Gish works at Commonwealth Pain And Spine in Crestview Hills, KY with other offices in Lexington, KY, Elizabethtown, KY and Bardstown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Spine & Pain Management Inc
    320 Thomas More Pkwy Ste 202, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 331-0432
  2. 2
    Bux Pain Mgmt.
    101 Prosperous Pl Ste 300, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 275-5229
  3. 3
    Elizabethtown Neurology
    1107 Crown Pointe Dr Ste 107, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 506-3300
  4. 4
    Commonwealth Pain Associates Pllc
    935 Chambers Blvd, Bardstown, KY 40004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 506-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Hardin
  • Baptist Health Lexington
  • Saint Joseph East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease

Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Brandon Gish, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558629410
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandon Gish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gish has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gish. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

