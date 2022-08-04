Dr. Brandon Gish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Gish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brandon Gish, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph East.
Dr. Gish works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Spine & Pain Management Inc320 Thomas More Pkwy Ste 202, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 331-0432
-
2
Bux Pain Mgmt.101 Prosperous Pl Ste 300, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 275-5229
-
3
Elizabethtown Neurology1107 Crown Pointe Dr Ste 107, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 506-3300
-
4
Commonwealth Pain Associates Pllc935 Chambers Blvd, Bardstown, KY 40004 Directions (270) 506-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gish?
office and location needs alot of work. I like dr gish and yes it does seem like a factory-terrible facility layout, no handicap entrance to lobby-1/3 ot more patients in walkers, canes, oxygen tanks, I complain everytime, too small, and have to stand in line to check in. Staff was polite,clean areas, but he as a physican highly qualified and better than others I have seen. Time will tell, if treatment is effective and how rushed it gets. So far I would recommend because of past experiences elsewhere
About Dr. Brandon Gish, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1558629410
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gish works at
Dr. Gish has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gish. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.