Dr. Brandon Gough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Gough, MD
Overview of Dr. Brandon Gough, MD
Dr. Brandon Gough, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gough's Office Locations
- 1 6950 E Chauncey Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (623) 873-8565
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gough?
He replaced both of my hips and I’m pain free now changed my life !
About Dr. Brandon Gough, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1053537779
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gough has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Gough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.