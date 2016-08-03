See All Family Doctors in Anaheim, CA
Dr. Brandon Grove, MD

Family Medicine
4.3 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brandon Grove, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They completed their residency with Long Beach Mem Med Center

Dr. Grove works at Marshall B Ketchum University in Anaheim, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. Eye Center
    5460 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA 92807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 463-7505

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 03, 2016
    I had a great patient Dr. relationship, he cared about my health and wellbeing. As far as his office staff, they are something to be desired. Rarely got a phone call back, as a matter fact never got a call back. And I had no idea he was quitting his practice except by accident. There's something strange going on something out of the ordinary. When I got the accidental message that I was due for a physical the office staff went ballistic wanted to know where I got that message.
    Michael in Huntington Beach, CA — Aug 03, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Brandon Grove, MD
    About Dr. Brandon Grove, MD

    Specialties
    Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1487662722
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Long Beach Mem Med Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandon Grove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grove has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grove works at Marshall B Ketchum University in Anaheim, CA. View the full address on Dr. Grove’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Grove. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grove.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

