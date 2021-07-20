See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Brandon Hicks, MD

Pain Medicine
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Baton Rouge, LA
Call for new patient details
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brandon Hicks, MD

Dr. Brandon Hicks, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.

Dr. Hicks works at HGVC OTORHINOLARYNGOLOGY in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Hammond, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hicks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab
    10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 761-5200
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Ochsner Heart and Vascular
    16045 Doctors Blvd, Hammond, LA 70403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 761-5200
  3. 3
    Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
    17000 Medical Center Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 752-2470
  4. 4
    Stanocola Home Health
    16777 Medical Center Dr Ste 400, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 754-3278

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spondylitis
Trigger Point Injection
Back Pain
Spondylitis
Trigger Point Injection
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 20, 2021
    Dr Hicks always takes his time, never makes you feel like you’re being rushed in and out, asks questions to better understand your issue, listens to what you have to say, answers your questions, and gives you plenty of options to start working on the game plan you create together. He’s very patient and he is, in my opinion, a great physician.
    A S R — Jul 20, 2021
    About Dr. Brandon Hicks, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528487642
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hicks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hicks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hicks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

