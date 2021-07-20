Dr. Hicks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandon Hicks, MD
Overview of Dr. Brandon Hicks, MD
Dr. Brandon Hicks, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.
Dr. Hicks' Office Locations
Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Directions (225) 761-5200Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Ochsner Heart and Vascular16045 Doctors Blvd, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (225) 761-5200
Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge17000 Medical Center Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Directions (225) 752-2470
Stanocola Home Health16777 Medical Center Dr Ste 400, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Directions (225) 754-3278
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hicks always takes his time, never makes you feel like you’re being rushed in and out, asks questions to better understand your issue, listens to what you have to say, answers your questions, and gives you plenty of options to start working on the game plan you create together. He’s very patient and he is, in my opinion, a great physician.
About Dr. Brandon Hicks, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hicks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hicks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hicks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.