Overview of Dr. Brandon Hirota, MD

Dr. Brandon Hirota, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Hirota works at Neurology Associates in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.