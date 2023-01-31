Overview of Dr. Brandon Hirsch, MD

Dr. Brandon Hirsch, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.



Dr. Hirsch works at Frank Raia, MD in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.