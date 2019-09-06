Dr. Brandon Holloway, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holloway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Holloway, DPM
Overview of Dr. Brandon Holloway, DPM
Dr. Brandon Holloway, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Amarillo, TX.
Dr. Holloway works at
Dr. Holloway's Office Locations
Amarillo Foot Specialists5109 Lexington Sq Ste 200, Amarillo, TX 79119 Directions (806) 322-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brandon Holloway, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1457647653
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holloway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holloway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Holloway speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Holloway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holloway.
