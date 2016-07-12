Overview of Dr. Brandon Hopkins, MD

Dr. Brandon Hopkins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med|East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Hopkins works at Neuromuscular Center in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Tonsillectomy and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.