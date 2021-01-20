Overview of Dr. Brandon Itagaki, MD

Dr. Brandon Itagaki, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and Straub Clinic And Hospital.



Dr. Itagaki works at Pol Straub Pearlridge Family Hlth Cntr in Aiea, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Swine Flu, Influenza (Flu) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.