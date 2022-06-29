Overview of Dr. Brandon Johnson, MD

Dr. Brandon Johnson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Belton, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center and Belton Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Ascentist ENT in Belton, MO with other offices in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Nosebleed and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.