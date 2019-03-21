Dr. Brandon Kallman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kallman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Kallman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brandon Kallman, MD
Dr. Brandon Kallman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Kallman works at
Dr. Kallman's Office Locations
Brandon E. Kallman MD PA4500 Biscayne Blvd Ste 300, Miami, FL 33137 Directions (305) 673-6164
Hollywood Office6115 Stirling Rd Ste 211, Davie, FL 33314 Directions (954) 981-0661
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
First visit to determine next steps for a breast procedure. He and Miranda were AMAZING! From the moment I walked in to the time I left, I felt totally cared for and comfortable! He was thorough, walked me through everything in detail and proposed options. Loved loved loved him and Miranda and the whole vibe at his office was very soothing and caring! Will be scheduling soon!
About Dr. Brandon Kallman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1477606176
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mt Sinai Medical Center and Miami Heart Institute
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kallman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kallman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kallman works at
Dr. Kallman speaks Italian and Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Kallman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kallman.
