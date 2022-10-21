Overview of Dr. Brandon Kambach, MD

Dr. Brandon Kambach, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Kambach works at JACKSONVILLE ORTHOPAEDIC INSTITUTE in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.