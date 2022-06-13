Dr. Brandon Kang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Kang, MD
Overview of Dr. Brandon Kang, MD
Dr. Brandon Kang, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Kang works at
Dr. Kang's Office Locations
-
1
Northside Hospital -gwinnett1000 Medical Center Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 312-2470Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Gwinnett Medical Center, Duluth3620 Howell Ferry Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 312-6693Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kang?
Very compassionate. Very smart!
About Dr. Brandon Kang, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1871561803
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Duke University
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kang accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kang works at
Dr. Kang has seen patients for Atherosclerosis of Aorta, Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kang speaks Korean.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.