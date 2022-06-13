See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Lawrenceville, GA
Dr. Brandon Kang, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
4.2 (24)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brandon Kang, MD

Dr. Brandon Kang, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Dr. Kang works at Northside Hospital -gwinnett in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis of Aorta, Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northside Hospital -gwinnett
    1000 Medical Center Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 312-2470
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Gwinnett Medical Center, Duluth
    3620 Howell Ferry Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 312-6693
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Atherosclerosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Effort Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
False Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Portal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Stenosis (RAS) Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Access Creation and Care Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Brandon Kang, MD

    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1871561803
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University Hospital
    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    • Duke University
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
