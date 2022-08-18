Overview of Dr. Brandon Kelly, MD

Dr. Brandon Kelly, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kelly works at East Falls Neurosurgery and Spine in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.