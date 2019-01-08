Dr. Keys has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandon Keys, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brandon Keys, MD
Dr. Brandon Keys, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chillicothe, OH.
Dr. Keys works at
Dr. Keys' Office Locations
-
1
Medical Office Building4439 State Route 159 Ste 270, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 779-4550
-
2
Adena Urgent Care - Jackson1000 Veterans Dr, Jackson, OH 45640 Directions (740) 395-8090
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He truly listens to your concerns. Helped make a conservative surgery plan. Bedside manner is excellent.
About Dr. Brandon Keys, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1770836470
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keys accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keys works at
Dr. Keys has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Pelvic Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keys on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Keys. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keys.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keys, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keys appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.