Dr. Brandon Lane, MD
Overview of Dr. Brandon Lane, MD
Dr. Brandon Lane, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Lane's Office Locations
Goodman Hall355 W 16th St Ste 5100, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 963-1300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Indiana University Health Inc1701 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 962-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Eskenazi Health
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I was bedridden for 7 weeks and terrible pain without any relief or sleep. Doctor Lane diagnosed herniated disc problem on L4-L5 and operated on it, and has been great success, I am recovering, very grateful to Doctor Brandon Lane to anyone who needs help
About Dr. Brandon Lane, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
