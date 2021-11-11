Overview of Dr. Brandon Lee, MD

Dr. Brandon Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Lee works at Regional Eye Center in Kingsport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Cataract Removal Surgery and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.