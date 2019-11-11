Overview of Dr. Brandon Lingenfelter, DO

Dr. Brandon Lingenfelter, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Princeton, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from WV SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Pap Smear Abnormalities and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.