Dr. Brandon Lingenfelter, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brandon Lingenfelter, DO
Dr. Brandon Lingenfelter, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Princeton, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from WV SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Pap Smear Abnormalities and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lingenfelter's Office Locations
- 1 150 Courthouse Rd Ste 201, Princeton, WV 24740 Directions
Stepp Family Practice411 12th Street Ext, Princeton, WV 24740 Directions (681) 282-5591
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.lingenfelter was professional and explained everything to me about my procedure. He took the time to call on a weekend to inform me of test results from a biopsy. I really appreciated it. He is very caring and has a great personality. Was quick to get me referred to a specialist. Very pleased with Dr. Lingenfelter.
About Dr. Brandon Lingenfelter, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1790045821
Education & Certifications
- WV SCH OF OSTEO MED
Dr. Lingenfelter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lingenfelter accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lingenfelter has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Pap Smear Abnormalities and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lingenfelter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
