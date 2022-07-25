Dr. Brandon Louie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Louie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Louie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brandon Louie, MD
Dr. Brandon Louie, MD is an Urology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from Georgetown University Hospital and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Louie works at
Dr. Louie's Office Locations
Eric L Shepard, M.D.4244 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 240, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (951) 355-7482
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Louie is the best doctor at riverside we love
About Dr. Brandon Louie, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1104152149
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Georgetown University Hospital
Dr. Louie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louie accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Louie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Louie has seen patients for Overactive Bladder, Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Louie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Louie. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Louie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Louie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Louie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.