Dr. Brandon Massey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brandon Massey, MD
Dr. Brandon Massey, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Massey's Office Locations
Arizona Orthopedics630 N Alvernon Way Ste 351, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 881-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 10350 E Drexel Rd Ste 220, Tucson, AZ 85747 Directions (520) 881-2600
Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital350 N Wilmot Rd, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 881-2600
Tucson Orthopaedic Institute5301 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 881-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Massey did a great job on my hand. I had a nasty infection. He diagnosed it correctly after two urgent care visits made it worse. I wish I had known of him sooner. Very satisfied
About Dr. Brandon Massey, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1356362545
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Massey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Massey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massey has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Massey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massey.
