Dr. Brandon McNally, MD
Overview
Dr. Brandon McNally, MD is a Dermatologist in Portage, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine.
Locations
Kalamazoo Dermatology - Portage6100 Newport Rd Ste 100, Portage, MI 49002 Directions (269) 206-8512Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McNally and his assisting RN displayed an obvious care and concern regarding my treatment and assured me that I will be notified as soon as the results of my biopsy were available. Thank You:)
About Dr. Brandon McNally, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1073740833
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
