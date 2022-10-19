Overview

Dr. Brandon Merrill, MD is a Dermatologist in Thomasville, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ellis Fischel Cancer Center, University Of Missouri Health Care and Women's And Children's Hospital.



Dr. Merrill works at MCINTOSH CLINIC PC in Thomasville, GA with other offices in Columbia, MO and Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.