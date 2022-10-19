Dr. Brandon Merrill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merrill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Merrill, MD
Overview
Dr. Brandon Merrill, MD is a Dermatologist in Thomasville, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ellis Fischel Cancer Center, University Of Missouri Health Care and Women's And Children's Hospital.
Dr. Merrill works at
Locations
Mcintosh Clinic PC119 W Hill St, Thomasville, GA 31792 Directions (229) 225-1900
University of Missouri Health Care1 Hospital Dr Rm Ma, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 882-8578
Valdosta Hyptersion Clinic PC410 Connell Rd, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 225-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Fischel Cancer Center
- University Of Missouri Health Care
- Women's And Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I had our first visit with Dr Merrill today. We were impressed to say the least. He was patient and attentive as well as informative.
About Dr. Brandon Merrill, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Baptist Health Systems Montclair & Princeton
- MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merrill has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merrill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merrill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merrill has seen patients for Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merrill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Merrill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merrill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merrill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merrill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.