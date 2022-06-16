Dr. Brandon Mikolich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikolich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Mikolich, MD
Overview
Dr. Brandon Mikolich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center and UPMC Horizon - Greenville.
Dr. Mikolich works at
Locations
-
1
Steward Cardiology Associates2999 Innovation Way, Hermitage, PA 16148 Directions (724) 983-1800
-
2
Hubbard Diagnostic Center880 W Liberty St, Hubbard, OH 44425 Directions (330) 534-7644
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mikolich?
As a man with more than 1 heart-related health issue, I've seen a number of Cardiologists over the last decade. I can say with 100% certainty that Dr Mikolich is as good or better than any Dr that I've been involved with at the "major heart hosptals" in the area (Cleveland Clinic & UPMC) I've seen a lot of them.
About Dr. Brandon Mikolich, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1215102421
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mikolich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mikolich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikolich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mikolich works at
Dr. Mikolich has seen patients for Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mikolich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikolich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikolich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikolich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikolich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.