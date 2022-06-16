Overview

Dr. Brandon Mikolich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center and UPMC Horizon - Greenville.



Dr. Mikolich works at Steward Cardiology Associates in Hermitage, PA with other offices in Hubbard, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.