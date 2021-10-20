Dr. Brandon Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brandon Miller, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Southside Regional Medical Center.
AMDC Physicians110 DUNLOP VLG, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 526-6062
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Southside Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
This was my first visit here. I was very nervous & in lots of pain. But, once I got inside everyone was so extremely sweet & helpful. Started at check-in all the way to check-out. I LOVED Dr. Miller & his nurse. The X-ray & lab department were also amazing… it was really nice how Dr.Miller walked me out to the X-ray & lab department. I’ve never experienced a physician walking a patient out. It was really nice. I’m so happy that my PCP Referred me here. Thanks everyone, Tracy
- Internal Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1578908729
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.