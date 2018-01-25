Overview

Dr. Brandon Mines, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Mines works at Emory Sports Medicine Complex in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.