Dr. Brandon Mong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Mong, MD
Overview
Dr. Brandon Mong, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Mong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stepg1202 S Tyler St, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mong?
About Dr. Brandon Mong, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1821452624
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mong accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mong using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mong works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.