Dr. Brandon Mong, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Mong works at STEPG in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.