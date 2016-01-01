Dr. Brandon Nash, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Nash, DDS
Overview
Dr. Brandon Nash, DDS is an Endodontics Practitioner in Stockton, CA.
Dr. Nash works at
Locations
-
1
Pacific Endodontics5345 N El Dorado St Ste 1, Stockton, CA 95207 Directions (209) 337-3661
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brandon Nash, DDS
- Endodontics
- English
- 1770681256
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nash accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nash.
