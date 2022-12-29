Overview of Dr. Brandon Otto, MD

Dr. Brandon Otto, MD is an Urology Specialist in Malta, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Otto works at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Urology at Malta in Malta, NY with other offices in Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.