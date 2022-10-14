Dr. Brandon Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Perez, MD
Overview of Dr. Brandon Perez, MD
Dr. Brandon Perez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Kell West Regional Hospital, Nocona General Hospital, Olney Hamilton Hospital and United Regional Health Care System.
Dr. Perez works at
Dr. Perez's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic and Sports Therapy Center1 W Medical Ct, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 Directions (940) 689-9664Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Kell West Regional Hospital
- Nocona General Hospital
- Olney Hamilton Hospital
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perez?
I have had a knee replacement and rotator cuff surgeries completed by Dr. Perez and could not have asked for a better outcome on both. An excellent doctor I would highly recommend.
About Dr. Brandon Perez, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205060365
Education & Certifications
- Triangle Orthopaedic Associates, P.A.
- University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Texas Tech University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez works at
Dr. Perez has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perez speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.