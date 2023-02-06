Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandon Phillips, MD
Overview of Dr. Brandon Phillips, MD
Dr. Brandon Phillips, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southern Pines, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips' Office Locations
Carolina Eye Associates2170 Midland Rd, Southern Pines, NC 28387 Directions (910) 295-2100Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Carolina Eye Associates107 Hunt Dr, Dunn, NC 28334 Directions (910) 891-4129Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Carolina Eye Associates1223 Carthage St, Sanford, NC 27330 Directions (336) 629-1451Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Carolina Eye Associates2905 N Elm St, Lumberton, NC 28358 Directions (910) 370-0100Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everything was fine and Dr. Phillips did an excellent of reviewing my exam with me - staff was also professional.
About Dr. Brandon Phillips, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407018658
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Phillips speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.