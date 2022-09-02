See All Otolaryngologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Super Profile

Dr. Brandon Pierson, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.8 (49)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brandon Pierson, MD

Dr. Brandon Pierson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.

Dr. Pierson works at South Oklahoma City ENT in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Anosmia, Nosebleed and Loss of Smell and-or Taste along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pierson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Oklahoma City ENT
    3048 SW 89th St Ste B, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 759-7600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norman Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anosmia
Nosebleed
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Anosmia
Nosebleed
Loss of Smell and-or Taste

Anosmia
Nosebleed
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Chronic Sinusitis
Dysphagia
Postnasal Drip
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Broken Nose
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
ENT Cancer
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Nasal Polyp
Oral Cancer
Otitis Media
Perforated Eardrum
Peritonsillar Abscess
Sleep Apnea
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer
Tonsillitis
Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Reaction
Autoimmune Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Cancer
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Laryngitis
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Ear Disorders
Fracture
Geographic Tongue
Gum Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngitis
Larynx Conditions
Leukoplakia
Lip Cancer
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw
Malignant Otitis Externa
Orbital Fracture
Osteosarcoma
Outer Ear Infection
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroid Adenoma
Parathyroid Cancer
Pulmonary Disease
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Cyst
Sleep Disorders
Sore Throat
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
TMJ
Tongue-Tie
Tonsil Cancer
Trigeminal Neuralgia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 02, 2022
    Dr. Pierson was very good at explaining all that was to happen with my surgery. He and his staff were accommodating to my schedule, which I really appreciated. They ALL are so friendly and professional. Hope to not have to see them again - but I can't thank them enough for taking such good care of me!
    Sep 02, 2022
    About Dr. Brandon Pierson, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205157328
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandon Pierson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pierson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pierson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pierson works at South Oklahoma City ENT in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Pierson’s profile.

    Dr. Pierson has seen patients for Anosmia, Nosebleed and Loss of Smell and-or Taste, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pierson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

