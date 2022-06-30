Dr. Brandon Piper, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Piper, DMD
Overview
Dr. Brandon Piper, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bloomington, IL.
Dr. Piper works at
Locations
-
1
Affordable Dentistry Today1507 N Veterans Pkwy Ste 2, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 250-4632
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Piper?
Dr. Piper is thorough and has never judged any situation with my teeth and gums. He is always kind and patient.
About Dr. Brandon Piper, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1598092801
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piper accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Piper using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Piper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piper works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Piper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.