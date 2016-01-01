Overview of Dr. Brandon Prendes, MD

Dr. Brandon Prendes, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Prendes works at Neuromuscular Center in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Tracheal Surgery and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.