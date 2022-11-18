Dr. Brandon Rebholz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rebholz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Rebholz, MD
Dr. Brandon Rebholz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.
Center For Advanced Care - Froedtert Hospital8900 W DOYNE AVE, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 377-5721
- Froedtert Hospital
Excellent!!
- UCLA Comprehensive Spine Center
- The Medical College of Wisconsin
- The Medical College of Wisconsin
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Dr. Rebholz has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rebholz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Rebholz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rebholz.
