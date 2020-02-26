See All Plastic Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Brandon Reynolds, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Brandon Reynolds, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (83)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brandon Reynolds, MD

Dr. Brandon Reynolds, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ROY J LUCILLE A CARVER COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AT UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Reynolds works at Reynolds Plastic Surgery in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Troell M D F A C S, MD
Dr. Robert Troell M D F A C S, MD
4.3 (42)
View Profile
Dr. Hayley Brown, MD
Dr. Hayley Brown, MD
5.0 (76)
View Profile
Dr. Julio Garcia, MD
Dr. Julio Garcia, MD
5.0 (127)
View Profile

Dr. Reynolds' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Reynolds Plastic Surgery
    5550 Painted Mirage Rd Ste 217, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 410-9800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 83 ratings
    Patient Ratings (83)
    5 Star
    (79)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Reynolds?

    Feb 26, 2020
    Excellent experience with Dr Reynolds and his staff. I think he is a thorough, thoughtful, and confident. I have had two procedures, and so happy with the results, getting one more. Would highly recommend Dr Reynolds and his practice.
    Christine Wingfield — Feb 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brandon Reynolds, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brandon Reynolds, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Reynolds to family and friends

    Dr. Reynolds' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Reynolds

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brandon Reynolds, MD.

    About Dr. Brandon Reynolds, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962616383
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Penn State Hershey Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • ROY J LUCILLE A CARVER COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AT UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandon Reynolds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reynolds has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reynolds works at Reynolds Plastic Surgery in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Reynolds’s profile.

    83 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brandon Reynolds, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.