Dr. Brandon Rhinehart, DO
Overview
Dr. Brandon Rhinehart, DO is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Locations
Skin Surgery Center of Oklahoma13100 N Western Ave Ste 301, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 947-6647Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Skin Surgery Center of Oklahoma PC5701 N Portland Ave Ste 301, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 949-6484
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My visit to Dr Rhinehart for a Mohs procedure was excellent. He and his entire staff were 100% professional and did an outstanding job. I recommend his clinic for any skincare needs.
About Dr. Brandon Rhinehart, DO
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- Brooks Army Med Ctr
- Oklahoma State University College Of Osteopathic Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhinehart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhinehart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhinehart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhinehart has seen patients for Basal Cell Carcinoma and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhinehart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhinehart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhinehart.
