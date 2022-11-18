See All Dermatologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Super Profile

Dr. Brandon Rhinehart, DO

Dermatology
4.9 (23)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Brandon Rhinehart, DO is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.

Dr. Rhinehart works at Skin Surgery Center of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Basal Cell Carcinoma and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin Surgery Center of Oklahoma
    13100 N Western Ave Ste 301, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 947-6647
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Skin Surgery Center of Oklahoma PC
    5701 N Portland Ave Ste 301, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 949-6484

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Southwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Basal Cell Carcinoma
Actinic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Actinic Keratosis
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brandon Rhinehart, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104814045
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Residency
    • Brooks Army Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Oklahoma State University College Of Osteopathic Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandon Rhinehart, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhinehart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rhinehart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rhinehart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rhinehart works at Skin Surgery Center of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Rhinehart’s profile.

    Dr. Rhinehart has seen patients for Basal Cell Carcinoma and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhinehart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhinehart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhinehart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhinehart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhinehart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

