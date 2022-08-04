Dr. Brandon Robins, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Robins, DMD
Overview
Dr. Brandon Robins, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Thornton, CO.
Dr. Robins works at
Locations
-
1
North Washington Dental10001 Washington St, Thornton, CO 80229 Directions (303) 993-1489
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robins?
Love this office! Everyone is great from the door to the back! Kind, thoughtful! Answer your questions with details!
About Dr. Brandon Robins, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1790168128
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Robins using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Robins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robins works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Robins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.