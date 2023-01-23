See All Ophthalmologists in St Petersburg, FL
Dr. Brandon Rodriguez, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (204)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Brandon Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Brandon Rodriguez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from Penn State College of Medicine.

Dr. Rodriguez works at St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute St. Petersburg in St Petersburg, FL with other offices in Tarpon Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Cataract and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute St. Petersburg
    9400 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St Petersburg, FL 33702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 231-2683
  2. 2
    St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tarpon Springs
    43309 US Highway 19 N, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 289-0027

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pterygium
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Pterygium
Cataract
Senile Cataracts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Corneal Dystrophy, Epithelial Basement Membrane Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 204 ratings
    Patient Ratings (204)
    5 Star
    (189)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 23, 2023
    Explained the procedure and based on my situation provided a very good prognosis .
    Anonymous — Jan 23, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brandon Rodriguez, MD
    About Dr. Brandon Rodriguez, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982702759
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Weill Cornell Medical College, Cornell University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • State Univeristy Of New York-Downstate Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Penn State College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandon Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Pterygium, Cataract and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    204 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.