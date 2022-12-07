Dr. Brandon Rubens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Rubens, MD
Overview of Dr. Brandon Rubens, MD
Dr. Brandon Rubens, MD is an Urology Specialist in Battle Creek, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubens' Office Locations
- 1 710 North Ave Lowr Level, Battle Creek, MI 49017 Directions (269) 245-5620
-
2
WakeMed Physician Practice Urology10010 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 105, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 350-1570
Hospital Affiliations
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare

Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rubens is really good at what he does. If you have the good fortune of being his patient, your health is probably going to be safeguarded in ways you might not even presume at the moment. Glad I was able to find him, and happy to be a continuing patient.
About Dr. Brandon Rubens, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1083646657
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Urology
